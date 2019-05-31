Insider Selling: RingCentral Inc (RNG) COO Sells 10,301 Shares of Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) COO David Sipes sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $1,262,696.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,728,982.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
David Sipes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 16th, David Sipes sold 13,500 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $1,675,080.00.
- On Wednesday, April 10th, David Sipes sold 8,279 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $856,131.39.
- On Thursday, March 7th, David Sipes sold 8,278 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $846,591.06.
NYSE:RNG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.54. 6,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,965. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,017.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.16). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,227,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,828,000 after purchasing an additional 898,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $53,247,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth $67,944,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,628,000 after purchasing an additional 509,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,036,000 after purchasing an additional 507,225 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on RingCentral from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on RingCentral from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.72.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.
