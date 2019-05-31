Insider Selling: RingCentral Inc (RNG) COO Sells 10,301 Shares of Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) COO David Sipes sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $1,262,696.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,728,982.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Sipes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Thursday, May 16th, David Sipes sold 13,500 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $1,675,080.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, David Sipes sold 8,279 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $856,131.39.

On Thursday, March 7th, David Sipes sold 8,278 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $846,591.06.

NYSE:RNG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.54. 6,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,965. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,017.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.16). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,227,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,828,000 after purchasing an additional 898,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $53,247,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth $67,944,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,628,000 after purchasing an additional 509,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,036,000 after purchasing an additional 507,225 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on RingCentral from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on RingCentral from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/insider-selling-ringcentral-inc-rng-coo-sells-10301-shares-of-stock.html.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.