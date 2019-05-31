Insider Selling: Travelzoo (TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells 26,409 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 26,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $492,263.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,811 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $244,433.88.

On Friday, May 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,591 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,145,169.90.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 26,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $541,840.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 52,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $1,086,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.37 million, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.31. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Travelzoo by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TZOO. ValuEngine cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

