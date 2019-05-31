Insmed (INSM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Insmed from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $44.00 price target on Insmed and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of INSM opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.98. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 6,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $207,375.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,254.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

