INTL Fcstone (INTL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.24

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 11455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

INTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of INTL Fcstone from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $689.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in INTL Fcstone during the first quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in INTL Fcstone by 300.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of INTL Fcstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 414.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of INTL Fcstone during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

