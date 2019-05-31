Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after buying an additional 1,693,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,307,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,247,509,000 after buying an additional 378,149 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 8,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,509,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 21,265,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,129,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,083,400,000 after buying an additional 266,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,647,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,373,156,000 after buying an additional 1,052,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.93.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $139.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

