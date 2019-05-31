Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Signet Jewelers (SIG)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 26,565 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,514% compared to the typical daily volume of 735 call options.

Shares of SIG opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.76. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $3,918,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 12.8% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 28,810 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 459.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 226,826 shares in the last quarter.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.97.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

