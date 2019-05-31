Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Green Dot (GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,811 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,315% compared to the typical volume of 128 put options.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Green Dot to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Green Dot in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $47.07 on Friday. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $340.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark L. Shifke sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $81,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,528,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $270,348.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,543.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,013 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,035. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 708.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Green Dot (GDOT)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/investors-purchase-large-volume-of-put-options-on-green-dot-gdot.html.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.