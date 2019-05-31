iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Stake Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,405 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $150,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $182.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

