iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000.

NYSEARCA:JKL opened at $131.35 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.66 and a 1-year high of $159.20.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

