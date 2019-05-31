iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 577,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $85,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,930. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.72 and a fifty-two week high of $174.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

