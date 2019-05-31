J.Jill (JILL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on JILL. ValuEngine upgraded J.Jill from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered J.Jill from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.Jill presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.29.

J.Jill stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.88. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Biese sold 171,429 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $1,174,288.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 362,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,953.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 709,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 58,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

