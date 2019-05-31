James R. Webb Buys 50,000 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Stock

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) EVP James R. Webb bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CHK stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.39.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 138.70%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 68,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHK. MKM Partners set a $3.00 price target on Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.01.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

