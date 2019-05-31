Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 3,612 Black Hills Corp (BKH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 182,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,504.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,646,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.44. Black Hills Corp has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.52.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Black Hills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

