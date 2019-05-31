Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 4,428 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 10,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $584,588.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,558,658.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $170,988.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,824 shares in the company, valued at $25,496,849.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,692 shares of company stock worth $1,730,720 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $55.16 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

