Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (AT1) a €8.50 Price Target

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €8.50 ($9.88) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.55 ($8.78) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.59 ($9.99).

AT1 stock opened at €7.59 ($8.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.79, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €6.79 ($7.90) and a 1 year high of €7.92 ($9.20).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

