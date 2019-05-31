Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) is one of 34 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Jefferies Financial Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group $5.01 billion $1.03 billion 22.41 Jefferies Financial Group Competitors $6.39 billion $1.12 billion 14.26

Jefferies Financial Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Jefferies Financial Group. Jefferies Financial Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Jefferies Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Jefferies Financial Group pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 30.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferies Financial Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.05, meaning that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jefferies Financial Group Competitors 498 1757 1717 85 2.34

Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.53%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 13.55%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group 10.07% 6.70% 1.44% Jefferies Financial Group Competitors 47.00% -76.32% 33.29%

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions. In addition, it provides fixed income sales and trading services for investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. and European government and agency securities, municipal bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, leveraged loans, consumer loans, securities, markets debt, interest rate, and credit derivative products, as well as foreign exchange trade execution and securitization capabilities, as well as manages, invests in, and provides services to a group of alternative asset management platforms in investment strategies and asset classes. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

