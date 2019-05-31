JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in City Holding (CHCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,035 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in City were worth $33,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in City by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 549,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,145,000 after buying an additional 78,873 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in City by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in City by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in City by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 31,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in City by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

CHCO opened at $74.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. City Holding has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $83.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 million. City had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.16%. Equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $642,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,342.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $51,116.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,634.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,173 shares of company stock worth $1,131,079. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHCO shares. BidaskClub raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in City Holding (CHCO)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/jpmorgan-chase-co-decreases-holdings-in-city-holding-chco.html.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.