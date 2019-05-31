JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position Raised by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC set a $102.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.85.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 20,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $2,210,913.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,962.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $407,172.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,573 shares of company stock valued at $17,293,454. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

