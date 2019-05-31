JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,426 shares.
