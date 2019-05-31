Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 38,577 Shares of Workday Inc (WDAY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,577 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $51,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $198,900,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Workday by 1,817.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,537,000 after buying an additional 865,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $132,247,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,164,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,660,000 after buying an additional 462,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $59,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.40, for a total value of $50,009,185.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $53,874,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,126,562 shares of company stock worth $208,547,706. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.39. 10,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,793. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $117.24 and a twelve month high of $217.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 38,577 Shares of Workday Inc (WDAY)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/kayne-anderson-rudnick-investment-management-llc-acquires-38577-shares-of-workday-inc-wday.html.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.