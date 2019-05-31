Kerry Group (KYGA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $102.50

Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 3700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.90 ($1.36).

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of $182.63 million and a P/E ratio of 33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02.

About Kerry Group (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

