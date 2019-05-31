Kevin J. Christie Sells 780 Shares of Avista Corp (AVA) Stock

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) VP Kevin J. Christie sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $32,588.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $385,587.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.40. Avista Corp has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter. Avista had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 14.26%. Avista’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 73.46%.

AVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Avista by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Avista by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Avista by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in Avista by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 402,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 144,600 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Kevin J. Christie Sells 780 Shares of Avista Corp (AVA) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/kevin-j-christie-sells-780-shares-of-avista-corp-ava-stock.html.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.