Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 672,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $188,292,000 after buying an additional 45,573 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 795.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $406.00 price target (down from $408.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.52.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $188.22 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($1.59). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk bought 102,880 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $243.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.89, for a total transaction of $2,848,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,030,266.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,100 shares of company stock valued at $28,668,386 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Tesla Inc (TSLA)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/keybank-national-association-oh-boosts-holdings-in-tesla-inc-tsla.html.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.