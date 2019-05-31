Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $123,192,000 after buying an additional 77,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,529,244,000 after buying an additional 899,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU opened at $163.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $103.80 and a 12 month high of $179.49.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 49,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $8,118,893.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 288,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $45,000,876.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,103.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,344 shares of company stock valued at $79,873,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/keybank-national-association-oh-takes-position-in-lululemon-athletica-inc-lulu.html.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.