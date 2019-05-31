Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,770,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,281,000 after buying an additional 482,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,850,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,388 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,312,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,438,000 after purchasing an additional 534,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 468.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,837,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $301,253.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,887.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $101,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $17.42 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 39.40% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James cut Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.17 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

