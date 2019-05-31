Koninklijke Ahold (ADRNY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koninklijke Ahold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Koninklijke Ahold has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

