Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,858,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,417 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,203,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $943,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.76.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

