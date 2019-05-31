Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Lantheus by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,599,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 733,611 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,503,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 155,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lantheus by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in Lantheus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 975,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 553,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 168,993 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Lantheus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $966.62 million, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 12.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Michael P. Duffy sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $40,735.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,232.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Frederick Robertson sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $89,531.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,521.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,362 shares of company stock worth $3,168,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

