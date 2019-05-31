Levon Resources Ltd (TSE:LVN)’s share price fell 36.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,163,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,310% from the average session volume of 82,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 million and a PE ratio of -3.46.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Levon Resources (LVN) Shares Down 36.4%” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/levon-resources-lvn-shares-down-36-4.html.

Levon Resources Company Profile (TSE:LVN)

Levon Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, lead, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Cordero project that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Levon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.