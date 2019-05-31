Lido Advisors LLC Has $9.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2,433.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,884 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

VGT stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,766. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $215.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

