Linde PLC (LIN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BP PLC grew its holdings in Linde by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 28,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Linde by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,025,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,314,000 after buying an additional 120,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Linde from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded Linde to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linde from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.51.

In other news, insider Anne K. Roby sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $558,416.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 54,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $10,144,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,727,603 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $183.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $189.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 23.52%. Research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

