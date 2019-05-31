Lionhub Group Ltd (LHB) Insider Purchases A$185,000.00 in Stock

Lionhub Group Ltd (ASX:LHB) insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho purchased 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$185,000.00 ($131,205.67).

Choon Keng (CK) Kho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho purchased 1,700,000 shares of Lionhub Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,000.00 ($60,283.69).

On Friday, March 8th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho acquired 2,300,000 shares of Lionhub Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$115,000.00 ($81,560.28).

LHB opened at A$0.01 ($0.00) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.30. Lionhub Group Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of A$0.06 ($0.04).

Lionhub Group Company Profile

LionHub Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops technology parks. The company was formerly known as Arasor International Limited and changed its name to LionHub Group Limited in November 2013.

