LiteBitcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $987.00 (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 155% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, LiteBitcoin has traded 165.1% higher against the dollar. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LiteBitcoin has a market capitalization of $12,348.00 and $987.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 180.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002756 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info.

LiteBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

