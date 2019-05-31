Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 69.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 458.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,112,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,648,000 after buying an additional 5,016,922 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2,157.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,284,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,529,000 after buying an additional 5,050,777 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,175,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,248,000 after buying an additional 1,825,414 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,516.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,645,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 4,357,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,958,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 2,574,970 shares in the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Davy Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1119 per share. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/lloyds-banking-group-plc-lyg-holdings-increased-by-cornerstone-advisors-inc.html.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.