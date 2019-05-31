Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Position Increased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total value of $693,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.13.

NYSE:LMT opened at $341.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $351.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $1.70. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 415.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

