Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in Summit Materials Inc (SUM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

SUM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 28,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,725. Summit Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $305.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

