Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 101,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 337,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,815,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867,577 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,879,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,863,000 after buying an additional 74,888 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,577.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,075,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,593,000 after buying an additional 10,661,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,441,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,709,000 after buying an additional 1,023,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,882,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,649,000 after buying an additional 644,462 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.72. 29,944,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,889,984. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $47.15.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

