LogMeIn (LOGM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

LogMeIn (NASDAQ: LOGM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/21/2019 – LogMeIn was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "LogMeIn delivered strong first-quarter 2019 results with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company benefited from a sturdy product portfolio comprising Jive, Bold360 ai and LastPass. Good renewal performance in the company's remote access space, which consists of Pro, Central and GoToMyPC, is also encouraging. Digital evolution and the company's adoption of artificial intelligence-based solutions to enhance customer relations are a tailwind. Investments in the GoTo brand as well as in boosting sales capacity will drive the company's future performance. The newly launched GoToConnect and GoToRoom products also make the management optimistic. However, exorbitant expenses on sales and marketing weigh on the company's bottom line. Intensifying competition from Adobe Connect, Google and Microsoft Skype put a dampener on the company. Its shares have lagged the industry year to date."

5/20/2019 – LogMeIn was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/20/2019 – LogMeIn was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2019 – LogMeIn was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/8/2019 – LogMeIn was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2019 – LogMeIn was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/1/2019 – LogMeIn was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2019 – LogMeIn was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

4/26/2019 – LogMeIn had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We think this is key to getting the company back to double digit growth and will be the fundamental driver to shares. Key Points Q1 Results: Q1 revenue came in at $308.1mn above consensus $306mn with earnings of $1.17 also above consensus $1.14. Adjusted EBITDA above expectations, posting $96.8mn (31.4% margin) vs. consensus $95mn. Adjusted cash flow from operations was $119.7mn, or 38.8% margin vs consensus $127mn or 41.5% margin. Deferred revenues were up 45% to $402.3mn.””

4/23/2019 – LogMeIn was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LogMeIn's shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Intensifying competition from Adobe Connect, Google and Microsoft Skype pose major threats to the company. Moreover, higher spending on sales & marketing plus research & development expenses are putting margins under pressure. LogMeIn continues to acquire a large number of companies, which exposes it to integration risks. Moreover, frequent acquisitions are a distraction for management, which could impact organic growth, moving ahead. However, LogMeIn reaps benefits from a strong product portfolio comprising Jive, Bold360 ai and LastPass. The company’s efforts to address renewal headwinds in the Communications & Collaboration business are also garnering solid returns. Estimates have been stable, lately, ahead of the company’s first earnings release. It pulled off positive earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

4/17/2019 – LogMeIn was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LogMeIn reaps benefits from a strong product portfolio comprising Jive, Bold360 ai and LastPass. The company’s efforts to address renewal headwinds in the Communications & Collaboration business are also garnering solid returns. Flow of deals also remains strong, aiding the company’s top-line growth. Estimates have been stable, lately, ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, LogMeIn's shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Intensifying competition from Adobe Connect, Google and Microsoft Skype pose as major threats to the company. Moreover, higher spending on sales & marketing plus research & development expenses are putting margins under pressure.”

4/12/2019 – LogMeIn was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $104.00.

4/4/2019 – LogMeIn was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2019 – LogMeIn was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ LOGM traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $114.45.

Get LogMeIn Inc alerts:

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. LogMeIn had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,826,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 547,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,405,996.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,575. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,906,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,048,000 after purchasing an additional 359,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,579,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,073,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,707,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,285,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,693,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,680,000 after purchasing an additional 112,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,519,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,720,000 after purchasing an additional 33,365 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

