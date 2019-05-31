Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

In other news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen bought 25,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $307,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $773,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $4,383,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $8,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $113,312,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $218.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

