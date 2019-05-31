Majedie Investments plc (MAJE) Insider Jane Lewis Buys 5,803 Shares

Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE) insider Jane Lewis acquired 5,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £14,913.71 ($19,487.40).

MAJE stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 252 ($3.29). The company had a trading volume of 14,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Majedie Investments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3.08 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $134.65 million and a PE ratio of 86.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

