Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TUSK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.48. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $493.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.76.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $262.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Mammoth Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.88%.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

