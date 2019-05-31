Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 220,414 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 233.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 314,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,414 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 67,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

LXP opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.14% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

