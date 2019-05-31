Mast Capital Management, Llc Sells 21,100 Shares of Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Stock

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 21,100 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $187,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mast Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

On Friday, May 24th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 274,000 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $2,361,880.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 18,500 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $162,985.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 149,000 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $1,293,320.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 8,800 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $74,008.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 48,000 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $402,720.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 37,100 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $309,785.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 115,200 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $945,792.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 221,200 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $1,820,476.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $198,240.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 32,309 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $264,610.71.

NASDAQ GECC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $92.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.83. Great Elm Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 million. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Equities analysts expect that Great Elm Capital Corp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 297,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 59,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 15.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/mast-capital-management-llc-sells-21100-shares-of-great-elm-capital-corp-gecc-stock.html.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.