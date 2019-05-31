Matrix Service Co (MTRX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,151,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,471,000 after acquiring an additional 158,353 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 529.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 244,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

MTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Matrix Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

MTRX stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Matrix Service Co has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $517.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Matrix Service had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $358.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Matrix Service Co will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Kevin S. Cavanah sold 14,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $306,780.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Harry Miller sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $40,606.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,330 shares of company stock valued at $411,767. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

