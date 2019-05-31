Michael Kosowan Buys 100,000 Shares of Torq Resources Inc (TORQ) Stock

Torq Resources Inc (CVE:TORQ) Director Michael Kosowan bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,028,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,260,500.

Shares of TORQ opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 million and a PE ratio of -6.03. Torq Resources Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.32 and a 12-month high of C$0.58.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds interest in the Speedway Gold Project covering an area of 1,080 hectares located in western Utah; and the West Mercur gold project covering an area of 43,000 hectares in Salt Lake city.

