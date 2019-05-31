Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,786,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $156,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 56.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 49.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 73.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $37,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.15. 6,502,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,471,768. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,210 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $837,704.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 269,368 shares in the company, valued at $11,165,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $621,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,119.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,878 shares of company stock worth $2,293,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

