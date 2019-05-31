Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.31

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 11001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

COOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush set a $13.50 target price on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.33. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 47.66%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Vice Chairman Christopher G. Marshall purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $998,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray purchased 52,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $495,237.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $701,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,097,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

