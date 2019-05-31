Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,022,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,854,000 after acquiring an additional 193,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,105,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,679,000 after acquiring an additional 69,633 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,944,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, insider Edward S. Knight sold 22,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $2,003,618.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,097.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $175,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,566 shares of company stock worth $3,373,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $96.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.71 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/nasdaq-inc-ndaq-shares-bought-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.