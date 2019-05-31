Nathan’s Famous (NATH) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.14. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $107.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 59,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

