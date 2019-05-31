Nebula AI Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. Nebula AI has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $96.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $721.46 or 0.08713289 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038443 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001591 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013256 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000621 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebula AI Profile

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,770,681,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,162,684,117 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com.

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.